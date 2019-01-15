Thunder Bay Police Service 'really excited' to welcome new canine member

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service are welcoming a new member to their team. Lucek is a 20-month-old German Shepherd that joined the force on Jan. 5, along with his handler, Const. Josh Berube.

"The canine unit is really important to the police service as it is a commitment by the service and by an individual to be a part of that program," Thunder Bay police Insp. Derek West said in an online video made by the force to introduce Lucek on Monday.

"The commitment by the officer is to be with the dog, almost on a 24-hour basis."

Berube has been training and building a relationship with Lucek in order to "have the same sense of thought process ... and patience."

"I think as time goes on, we're getting closer to one another and I think he's learning a lot about me as I am about him," Berube said, adding that they "didn't really get a great deal of time to bond," during the training process.

Lucek will help the force search for missing people, conduct article searches and make high-risk arrests of suspects.

"The Thunder Bay police are really excited about the investment we've made in the canine program," West noted.

"We are very confident that constable Berube and Lucek will be a great addition to the service and will serve the community well."