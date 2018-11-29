Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., now have a new device that's aimed at helping officers search and collect evidence from a bird's-eye view.

Traffic Unit Sergeant Gordon Snyder introduced the force's new drone on Wednesday afternoon, also known as the unmanned aircraft system (UAS) or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

"We're going to be using it for a lot of different aspects and we're happy to have it as part of our kit now," Sgt. Snyder said.

According to Sergeant Snyder, five officers have been trained for two weeks on how to use the new device. (Christina Jung / CBC)

The drone will be used for tasks such as searching for missing people in areas that are not easily accessible by foot, as well as collecting evidence of fatal collisions.

"Some of the things we'll be able to use it for, first and foremost, is evidence," Snyder explained. "So we'll be able to take aerial shots of collision scenes as well as any type of outdoor scene that we may have."

The drone features a video camera as well as an infrared camera to help officers search for "people [they] wouldn't have been able to find quite as easily before."

A total of five officers have been trained to use the new device, Snyder said, as "there's a whole lot of procedures and legislation" that users need to abide by.

"There's quite a lot of training that goes into it, more than you would imagine." Snyder added, saying that the Thunder Bay Police Service's new UAV is unlike other devices you can buy at an electronic store.

"The training involved what's called a ground-school pilot training to learn about flight ... and how the UAV operates," Snyder said, "[and] there's also detailed federal legislation that we had to comply with in order to get proper certificates, in order to be able to fly the device."

He said some weather conditions like freezing rain or a snow storm as well as fog will prevent officers from using the device, however, residents in northwestern Ontario should not be "startled if you see this UAV flying around," as it is now in operation.