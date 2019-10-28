Thunder Bay police to be more strict in its enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions during provincial lockdown

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) said it plans to be more strict in its enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions when the province moves into its 14-day lockdown on Boxing Day.

In a statement to CBC, the police service said, "previously, the TBPS has taken an educational approach, which appears to have been met with compliance. However, during the province-wide lockdown…the TBPS will take an enforcement approach to [Reopening Ontario Act] infractions."

The statement said those measures of enforcement could include fines for the hosts and guests of indoor gathering that violate provincial rules.

The Ontario government announced the provincial lockdown on Dec. 21, citing the "alarming rate" at which COVID-19 cases continued to rise. The lockdown comes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on December 26, and will last at least 14 days for the seven public health units in northern Ontario.

During the lockdown, no indoor organized events or social gatherings are permitted, with the exception of members of the same household. Individuals who live alone and single parents "may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation," according to the government website.

Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings are limited to ten people outdoors and must comply with physical distancing.

Only one COVID-related fine issued in Thunder Bay before December

Previously, very few fines had been laid in the Thunder Bay district.

In a statement from the police on Dec. 7, the service said they had not issued any fines in relation to the Reopening Ontario Act.

Similarly, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said in a statement on Dec. 3, "the approach to date has been an education and progressive enforcement, but one charge was recently laid." It was a business that had received the fine.

As of Dec. 8, the Ontario Provincial Police said that there were 563 COVID-related occurrences, which were not all necessarily infractions, for the northwestern Ontario region.

Despite those incidents, the OPP only issued fines to four people in the Rainy River district on two different dates during the summer. Both of those charges came after people crossed the Canada-US border and did not complete their 14-day quarantine as mandated by the federal Quarantine Act.

The 14-day lockdown is scheduled to end for Northern Ontario on January 9.