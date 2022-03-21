A majority of the board members who oversee the police service in Thunder Bay, Ont., have resigned.

Board chair Kristen Oliver as well as Michael Powers and Roy Pelletier, the two provincial appointees, submitted their resignations effective Friday, John Hannam, secretary of the Thunder Bay Police Service Board (TBPSB), confirmed to CBC News.

Oliver is also a city councillor.

The move, first reported by local news outlet TBNewswatch, comes just days after a provincial police watchdog agency appointed an administrator to oversee the TBPSB for at least the next six months.

It's the second time in four years the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) has appointed an administrator to run the board. The last time was in 2018.

Toronto lawyer Malcolm Mercer has been granted significant authority and sole vote over all matters coming before the board. His role came into effect April 19.

More to come