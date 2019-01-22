New
Former chief of Fort William First Nation appointed to Thunder Bay Police Services Board
City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., appointed a member of the community to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Monday night.
Georgeann Morriseau was appointed at Thunder Bay City Council's Monday meeting
City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., have appointed the former Chief of Fort William First Nation to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board as a civilian board member.
Georgeann Morriseau was appointed during Monday's council meeting. Her term will end in November 2022.
Morriseau joins Kristen Oliver and mayor Bill Mauro as the other appointees from the city.