Former chief of Fort William First Nation appointed to Thunder Bay Police Services Board
Former chief of Fort William First Nation appointed to Thunder Bay Police Services Board

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., appointed a member of the community to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Monday night.

Georgeann Morriseau was appointed at Thunder Bay City Council's Monday meeting

CBC News
Former chief of Fort William First Nation, Georjann Morriseau, has been appointed as a civilian board member of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board. (Georjann Morriseau / Facebook)

City councillors in Thunder Bay, Ont., have appointed the former Chief of Fort William First Nation to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board as a civilian board member.

Georgeann Morriseau was appointed during Monday's council meeting. Her term will end in November 2022.

Morriseau joins Kristen Oliver and mayor Bill Mauro as the other appointees from the city.

