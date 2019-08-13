23-year-old man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 23-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly attacked an officer on Monday night.

According to a written release, police were completing an assault investigation just before 10 p.m. on August 12 in the 200 block of Brodie Street when a male pedestrian, unrelated to the investigation, bumped into the fender of the officer's cruiser.

Police said when the officer identified himself as police, the 23-year-old attacked him without warning, striking him in the face.

He then allegedly fled after the officer told him he would be arrested for assault, but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit in the 100 block of Brodie Street.

Police said the officer required stitches for a cut on his nose as a result of his assault.

The 23-year-old has been charged with assaulting and resisting a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.