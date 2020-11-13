Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay bakery letting customers choose price for pizza slice
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Both Hands Wood-Fired Pizzeria and Bakery has a history with offering some non-traditional specials, such as a Wednesday discount for not using your phone, and sliding scale pricing for Saturday lunches. Now, as a response to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic, the business is letting customers pay what they can for a slice of pizza.

Pay-what-you-can pricing a response to pandemic economic hardship

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Co-owner Derek Lucchese working at the wood-fired oven at Both Hands. (Supplied by Derek Lucchese)

Pizza in the wood-fired oven. (Supplied by Derek Lucchese)

The business has its roots two decades ago when co-owner Derek Lucchese started selling bread at the Thunder Bay Country Market. 

Both Hands Wood-Fired Pizzeria and Bakery is located at 297 Park Avenue in Thunder Bay.

A selection of Both Hands' fresh sourdough bread. (Supplied by Derek Lucchese)

