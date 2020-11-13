Thunder Bay bakery letting customers choose price for pizza slice
Pay-what-you-can pricing a response to pandemic economic hardship
Both Hands Wood-Fired Pizzeria and Bakery has a history with offering some non-traditional specials, such as a Wednesday discount for not using your phone, and sliding scale pricing for Saturday lunches.
Now, as a response to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic, the business is letting customers pay what they can for a slice of pizza.
The business has its roots two decades ago when co-owner Derek Lucchese started selling bread at the Thunder Bay Country Market.
Tap on the player to hear his conversation with Up North host Jonathan Pinto.
Both Hands Wood-Fired Pizzeria and Bakery is located at 297 Park Avenue in Thunder Bay.
