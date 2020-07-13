Most businesses to reopen as Thunder Bay district enters Phase 3 on Friday

Most businesses and public spaces in the Thunder Bay district will be allowed to reopen on July 17 as part of the third stage of the Ontario government's plan to reopen the province.

The move to phase three was announced at a press conference by Premier Doug Ford on Monday. The move comes just over a month after the Thunder Bay district entered phase two of the three-step plan.

As part of phase three, gathering limits will increase to 50 people for indoor gatherings and 100 people for outdoor events. All gatherings are still subject to physical distancing requirements.

Businesses that will now be able to proceed with their plans to reopen include sport facilities, movie theatres, indoor restaurant dining, playgrounds, concerts, bingo halls and tour and guiding services, as long as the two-metre distancing guidelines are maintained.

Following the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other public health experts, the province has indicated there are some high-risk businesses and activities that cannot yet reopen.

They include:

amusement parks and water parks;

buffet-style food services;

dancing at restaurants and bars;

overnight stays at camps for children;

private karaoke rooms;

prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports;

saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars; and

table games at casinos and gaming establishments.

While most of the province is moving into phase three as of 12:01 a.m. on July 17, including the Northwestern Health Unit, some health units in southern Ontario remain in phase two, until further notice.