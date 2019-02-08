Skip to Main Content
Police search for missing man in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Brook Chaboyer was last heard from by family members on Monday, Feb. 4

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Brook Chaboyer. He was last heard from by family on Monday, February 4 by phone. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police said Brook Chaboyer was last heard from by family members on Monday, February 4 by phone.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Friday, Chaboyer is described as being 5'6" tall, 230 pounds, with a fair complexion and short blonde hair and blue eyes.

No clothing description was given at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chaboyer is asked to contact police.

