Police search for missing man in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police said Brook Chaboyer was last heard from by family members on Monday, February 4 by phone.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Friday, Chaboyer is described as being 5'6" tall, 230 pounds, with a fair complexion and short blonde hair and blue eyes.

No clothing description was given at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chaboyer is asked to contact police.