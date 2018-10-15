Meet your Thunder Bay mayoral candidates

Voters in Thunder Bay, Ont., will choose their new municipal government on Oct. 22, and CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates who are seeking seats on the next city council.

This week, mayoral candidates Ronald Chookomolin and Peter Panetta highlighted what they believe are some of the biggest challenges facing Thunder Bay.

This video features campaign platforms mayoral candidates: Ronald Chookomolin and Peter Panetta. 4:09

Candidates Ed Hailio and Mariann Sawicki also highlighted where they see the city in the next five years.

This video features campaign platforms mayoral candidates: Ed Hailio and Mariann Sawicki. 2:03

Starting in September, CBC Thunder Bay reached out to all the at-large candidates to find what they are campaigning on and what they hope to achieve if they are elected as a city councillor.

CBC Thunder Bay has also highlighted other wards.