Australian expat 'grateful' for Thunder Bay support of wildfire relief

An Australian expat living in Thunder Bay said Sunday she was grateful to see the city show so much support for wildfire relief in her home country.

Kate Strange, who has lived in Thunder Bay for about a year and a half, was one of the organizers — along with Hailey and Bree Hollinsworth of Ungalli Clothing Company — of the TBay Loves Aus fundraiser, which took place at Sleeping Giant Brewing Company on Sunday.

"It's been happening since November," Strange said of the fires. "It's terrible. It's nation-wide, which is even sadder. It's not just in one spot, which usually happens."

Strange said her family is fine, but she has friends in other areas of Australia that have been forced to evacuate due to the fires.

Support for the fundraiser was strong on Sunday, with people packing into Sleeping Giant Brewing Company as the event got underway.

"Thunder Bay, everything we've ever done like this, they pull together," said Hailey Hollinsworth. "They're here for a cause, and it's a great cause, and they're all coming out."

And for those who missed the event, there's still a chance to show their support, Bree Hollinsworth said.

"We're also selling the T-shirts online," she said. "Everything launched today, but everything will be online as well."

"The opportunity is still there even if you missed the event."

All funds will go to WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization, and the Red Cross.