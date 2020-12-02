After six weeks of remote learning in Thunder Bay, Ont., students and teachers were set to return to the classroom following spring break on April 19.

But that isn't happening anymore.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced all schools in the province would move to remote learning following the spring break because of increasing cases of COVID-19, the risks posed by the spread of variants, and a spike in hospital admissions.

However, Ford did not announce when the latest round of remote learning would end, saying data will be assessed on an ongoing basis to determine when it is safe to resume in-person learning.

The announcement of this indefinite period of remote learning has spawned many questions from students, family members, and teachers alike.

What are the mental health effects of the ongoing pandemic on my child? How can we improve the quality of online learning? What can we do to help one another through the next few weeks or months?

To answer these questions and more, CBC Thunder Bay will be hosting a Facebook Live panel with two experts on Friday at noon.

The two experts will be:

Maggie Fredrickson, the principal for Lakehead Public Schools' virtual elementary school who has been working on the frontline of remote learning since August.

Edward Rawana, a child and adolescent psychologist and professor at Lakehead University and the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, with a focus on education.

What are your questions and comments?

