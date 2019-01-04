Officials at Environment Canada say the roller coaster between extreme cold and then warm weather is expected to continue throughout northwestern Ontario for most of the month.

"Last weekend we had minus 27.6 on the 29th of December and then we bounced back up to zero essentially right now for the first weekend of January," warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell told CBC News on Friday.

Near the end of December 2018, residents in Thunder Bay woke up to a snow storm that dumped nearly 30 centimetres of snow, which was followed by cold temperatures that dipped down to minus 25 with wind chill.

According to Kimbell, although the temperature has been above the freezing mark for much of Friday, residents in Thunder Bay can expect to see another dump of snow starting on Sunday night and into Monday.

"At this point it's too difficult to put an exact number of it, but I think probably, 10 centimetres ballpark, would probably be a good first guess," Kimbell explained, "and that will probably be adjusted as we get closer to it."

He said the northwest has yet to have a sustained deep freeze, which means temperatures will continue to fluctuate.

"The forecast in the near future is continuing roller coaster weather," Kimbell said. "We have warm temperatures today then cold for Saturday night and Sunday and then back to slightly warmer temperatures on Monday again and then colder again on Tuesday and Wednesday so that's the kind of pattern we have been seeing and we'll continue to see."