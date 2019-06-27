Thunder Bay hospital creates new isolation space for discharged patients, making more space for emergency care

In response to an unprecedented demand for isolation shelter space and pressure on the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC), an additional overnight isolation space at the hospital has been created.

According to an internal memo from March 8 obtained by CBC News, the isolation shelters in Thunder Bay, Ont. are unable to accept people between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. This meant that people discharged from the hospital during those hours had to wait overnight for transportation while isolated in different parts of the emergency department.

People discharged overnight that need to go to the isolation shelter still have to wait at the hospital until morning, but beginning March 9, there is a newly designated space near the switchboard area in the building.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, hospital spokesperson Tracie Smith said the new waiting area "ensures space is available in the [emergency department] for those in need" and that "because it is isolated, the waiting area is a safer option than the emergency department."

She added, "those [emergency department] spaces are required for people actively receiving care."

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre moved into the "grey" or "lockdown" level of its COVID-19 response framework on March 13 in response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the community, as well as pressures on the intensive care unit (ICU) and an outbreak declared on the 1A medical unit. This move helped the hospital to expand space in the intensive care unit and the COVID-19 care unit, as well as enabling the transfer of some patients in the ICU to southern Ontario.

Planning teams looking to expand intake hours for isolation shelters

According to Smith, the new waiting area has capacity for four people, is fully enclosed and separate with "four lounge chairs suitable for an overnight wait for transportation." The written statement adds that there are separate doors, the space is staffed by an attendant, it's cleaned daily, and everyone waiting in the area is required to wear masks and follow all personal protective equipment requirements.

The waiting area might also be temporary.

Smith added, "planning teams are actively investigating options to expand intake hours for the isolation shelters."

In a written statement, president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph's Care Group Tracy Buckler said, "the partner organizations have done an exceptional job of meeting the unprecedented demand [on the isolation shelter] over the past few weeks, including the temporary creation of space outside the TBRHSC emergency department for people awaiting admission if they were unable to be transferred immediately.

"We continue to assess need in the community and work together to overcome challenges — including staffing and transportation needs — to make sure that everyone who needs a safe space to self-isolate will have access."