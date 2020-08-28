Surging interest in homeschooling is providing an opportunity to reflect on value of government-run education

As schools began to close back in March, Cindy Harasen remembers reading Facebook posts from parents concerned about what to do with their kids at home.

She reached out to a few "veteran homeschoolers" in Thunder Bay, Ont. and asked if they would help answer questions or offer encouragement and resources to support parents as they navigated "this crisis schooling situation where they found themselves."

"Moms were struggling with what to do with their kids, and personally it tugged at my heartstrings to see how stressed out these moms were at the time. So I decided to start the page," said Harasen.

That page is the Help I'm Homeschooling! (Thunder Bay) Facebook group.

While it started as a group to support parents that found themselves taking on a larger role in their children's education, as the new school year rapidly approached and it became clear that school was going to look quite different, the function of the Facebook group shifted.

"That's when you had families who maybe had not been happy with the remote learning, who still weren't feeling comfortable sending their kids back to school ... some of them had maybe considered homeschooling before, some of them had never thought of it, but knew that for the coming school year it might be something they needed to do," Harasen said.

Many parents consider homeschooling

Questions started streaming in from parents — everything from who to tell they were withdrawing their kids from school to where to find teaching materials to how much money homeschooling could cost.

Margaret Demillo is one of those parents who joined the Facebook group with a lot of questions, as she and her son Elliot, a student going into Grade 12 at St. Ignatius High School, deliberated his plans for the fall.

"We have taken [COVID-19] as a family pretty seriously. And my son is adamant about, you know, washing hands, wearing masks, not going anywhere. So when the whole, 'what do you mean we're going back to school?' came up, it was pretty easy for both of us to say, I don't think this is a good idea."

"Today, we're both comfortable with him not going into school. The question becomes now, are we going to do this learn-at-home model or do we look at a homeschooling model?" Demillo said.

Demillo said she has concerns with both options, and they haven't yet decided what they will do.

Pandemic gives an opportunity to re-evaluate education system

The idea that families are even considering alternative options to the publicly funded education system is a good thing, according to Harasen.

"I'm excited about the possibility of anybody in the education system looking at changes to the way things are done. Maybe this crisis has presented that opportunity to look and say, you know what, 25 kids in a classroom with one teacher, maybe that's not the best way to learn," Harasen said.

"Maybe small groups is a good idea. Maybe it doesn't have to be within this brick-and-mortar school institution."

Carlo Ricci, a professor at the Schulich School of Education at Nipissing University, agrees that it is important for people to be considering "gentler and more loving, more peaceful, caring, compassionate ways to impart information to young people."

Carlo Ricci, a professor of education at Nipissing University, says there are 'gentler and more loving' ways to educate children, as opposed to the publicly funded education system. (Submitted by Carlo Ricci)

Ricci said there is a body of research looking at "the dark side" of the education system.

"There's a lot of data around this. During the school year, for example, students take more prescription medication. They check themselves into the hospital more, commit suicide at higher numbers, report being stressed and so on," Ricci said.

Homeschooling can provide 'group learning opportunities'

Ricci volunteers with the Ontario Federation of Teaching Parents, an advocacy and information group that helps prepare parents to homeschool their children.

The organization has seen almost a 25 per cent increase in its membership numbers, sitting with about 90 more members this time than last year. Some of the major concerns families are raising include the fear of sending their children into large-class settings and frustration with the previous online school experience.

"Not everything we learn is within the context of mainstream schooling system. Like, we could learn things in many different ways by talking to people, by going to YouTube or the Internet, by fiddling with stuff. And so we have to open ourselves up to these other approaches," said Ricci.

While Harasen is not aware of any formal 'pandemic learning pods,' which have recently received significant attention in North America, she says collaborative teaching is something that homeschoolers have always done and will continue to do as the new school year rapidly approaches.

"You connect with one another, you form friendships and you have group learning opportunities because not every mom likes math. Not every mom or dad wants to teach geography. So if those are things that you want to teach your kids, families will come together and, you know, Thursdays at Tracy's house, you'll do history."