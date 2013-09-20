EMS services responded to 6 heat-related calls over weekend as shelters neared capacity in Thunder Bay, Ont.

As the mercury began to push past 30 C in northwestern Ontario following July 1, the city of Thunder Bay issued a heat warning weather alert and the two primary shelters in the city — Salvation Army and Shelter House — relaxed service restrictions and allowed individuals to remain inside.

People were also encouraged to take a number of precautions to prevent heat-related injuries and to check in with vulnerable friends, neighbours and family.

Largely, residents were spared from the most "serious" of outcomes, according to Wayne Gates, chief of Superior North Emergency Medical Service.

He confirmed in an email to CBC News that paramedics responded to a total of six heat-related calls in Thunder Bay and the surrounding district between July 1 and 5, during the peak of the heat wave sweeping over the region.

But use of the emergency shelter system in the city skyrocketed over the weekend, as it "was nearing capacity," according to Ken Ranta, the director of integrated social services for the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board. The board supports the shelter system through funding and navigation.

Ranta added that there were still spaces available at both shelters in the city over the weekend, but it was still a spike in use after months of warmer weather and a declining need for shelter services.

Cooling centre opens in the city

As the temperatures peaked on Saturday, the organization People Advocating for Change through Empowerment (PACE) opened a cooling centre for the first time.

It was immensely popular, with more than 100 people making their way through the doors on both Saturday and Sunday, said Michael Owens, the education coordinator with PACE.

"We were very busy, a lot of freezies, a lot of bottled water went out," Owens told CBC News. "We offer computers and TV, and we have a shower if you want to cool down."

He added that with loosened COVID-19 restrictions, PACE can accommodate up to 30 people in the building, which means people can stay in the building to cool down as long as they need to.

PACE is working to keep their cooling shelter open seven days per week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Owens said, and they were also able to offer free bus passes to anyone that needed them to move across the city.

Owens added they hope to keep the cooling centre open as long as people need it.