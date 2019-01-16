Thunder Bay Social Services Board welcomes returning board chair, new vice-chair

The Board of Directors at the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB) is welcoming a returning board chair and new vice-chair.

According to a written release on Monday, mayor of the municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, Lucy Kloosterhuis, was appointed as the returning board chair while representative for the Territories without Municipal Organization (TWOMO), Kim Brown, was elected as the new vice-chair during the board's inaugural meeting earlier this month.

"TBDSSAB administration is pleased to draw such strong and experienced leadership," TBDSSAB CAO Bill Bradica stated. "Our staff, clients and tenants will certainly benefit from the continued leadership and support of the board in 2019."

New vice-chair, Kim Brown, also served on the board from 2015 to 2018, while Kloosterhuis had previously assumed the role of board chair in January 2018.

"On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Kim Brown as the new vice-chair and thank outgoing vice-chair Mark Figliomeni for his leadership and dedication," Kloosterhuis said. "We look forward to working with the board and Mr. Bradica in fulfilling the strategic objectives of TBDSSAB."