As a significant amount of rain hits northwestern Ontario on Wednesday night and Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police in Thunder Bay are reminding motorists to drive with extra caution.

Police said the significant rainfall coupled with mild temperatures and melting snow could cause flooding to occur along area roadways and highways.

Officers recommend motorists find alternate routes rather than driving through flood waters as you can't be sure of the depth of the water or the condition of the road beneath it.

According to a written release on Wednesday, 6 inches of standing water, sometimes less, can be enough to cause engine stalling.

Officers also recommend motorists to never drive through moving water, as your vehicle could be swept away.