1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Thunder Bay district on July 2

One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) on July 2.

The case is linked to travel outside northwestern Ontario, according a press release.

The health unit also reported three cases resolved, dropping Thunder Bay's active number of COVID-19 cases to four, as of July 2.

There was no daily case report from the TBDHU on July 1.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported two new cases on COVID-19 on July 2, one in the Kenora region and one in the District of Rainy River.

There were five active cases of COVID-19 in the region as of July 2, with two in the Kenora region, two in Rainy River and one in Sioux Lookout.

Youth 12-17 eligible for second COVID-19 shot

Starting July 5, all young people aged 12 to 17 will be eligible to book their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the province announced Friday.

But guidance as to when people are eligible to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose depends on the health unit.

According to a media release from the NWHU, people can receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as 21 days after they got their first dose. The release added anyone with a first dose of the Moderna vaccine can receive their second dose 28 days later, and anyone with a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine must wait at least eight weeks.

However, Thunder Bay's health unit said that any second dose appointments must be made at least 28 days following the first dose.

For the past month, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended Canadians get the first shot available to them — either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna — irrespective of what they received for their first dose.