It's been quite a snowy winter already for 2019 in Thunder Bay, Ont., and another dump of up to 25 centimetres is expected to start falling near midnight on Wednesday.

Officials with the city of Thunder Bay's roads division stated in a written release that they are working hard to manage winter conditions.

Roads division manager Brad Adams stated that all resources are being used to clean up the city after another snowfall earlier this week.

Here's how residents can help make work more efficient for city crews:

Be careful! Stay back when following a plow or sander. Give these large pieces of equipment extra room to maneuver. Do not pass. Turning a plow in an intersection often means the driver must back up while making the turn.

Be patient. Be assured that crews are working hard to keep roads open and safe.

Take your time when travelling to your destination. Winter weather can present some challenging driving conditions — slow down and remember to drive to road conditions.

Remember that calendar parking restrictions are enforced regardless of weather conditions. Be aware and follow the parking regulations for your street.

According to Wednesday's release, once there is 5 cm or more of snow accumulated, plowing of the arterial and collector roadways will start after 2 a.m.

Plowing of the local roadways will start once all the arterial and collector roadways have been completed, and snow depths of 10 cm or more have accumulated.

"Under the Road Maintenance Objectives, the roads section is to prioritize plowing and clearing of roads ahead of snow removal," Adams stated.

Snow pick-up, blowing or benching will continue starting with the arterial roadways to restore traffic capacity only after they have been plowed.

"Roads crews are not responsible to remove or clear private driveway entrances, local special permit parking ares and private driveway snowbanks," Adams said. "This maintenance is the sole responsibility of the property owner."

He is also reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear and not block access or pile snow on top of it as they need to be visible and accessible to emergency responders.