Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly uploading child pornography images and videos to a social media site called, Tumblr.

Police said an investigation was started in October 2018 after the Thunder Bay Police Cyber Crime Unit received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

In a written release Friday, police said the investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at a residence in the 1900 block of Frederica Street West on November 1, 2018.

Officers seized several devices and arrested 23-year-old woman Ashley Dawn Raymer of Thunder Bay.

Police said the images of the victim are of a 10-year-old girl that is known to the accused.

Raymer has been charged with making child pornography, making child pornography available, sexual assault and sexual interference.

The National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre attended Thunder Bay on Friday, police said, to conduct an interview with the female offender because of the nature and severity of the investigation.

Raymer appeared in court on Friday morning and was remanded into custody.