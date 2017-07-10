One of the biggest music events in Thunder Bay, Ont. is just a few soundchecks from getting started, as thousands of fans will gather at the waterfront starting Friday.

The 2019 Thunder Bay Blues Festival sold out in April and approximately 7000 people per day are expected to attend the event on July 5, 6 and 7.

Manager of marketing and development for the festival, Trevor Hurtig, said there are a few things participants should keep in mind if they are attending the event this year:

Festival goers crossing Water Street are asked to use the pedestrian overpass

Participants with mobility issues may still use the Camelot Street entrance

Those with parking passes to access the marina will have to enter through Pearl Street and lineup by the skate park

Headliners for this year's event are Johnny Reid, Bryan Adams and Burton Cummings.

Gates open at 3:30 pm on Friday, July 5 and at noon on July 6 and 7.