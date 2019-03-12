Police investigate reported assault after injured woman hospitalized in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., made an arrest over a reported assault after officers were called to the 600 block of Langworthy Crescent early Tuesday morning where they found an injured woman.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Langworthy Crescent around 3 a.m. Tuesday
Police said at around 3 a.m., paramedics transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where she was treated for her injuries.
According to a written release from police, she was still in hospital Tuesday in stable condition.
Police said they learned that the woman's injuries were caused by an assault; they then reportedly identified a female suspect who was subsequently arrested.
Officers released the scene but police said they continue to investigate.
The accused and the victim knew each other, police said.