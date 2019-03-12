Police investigate reported assault after injured woman hospitalized in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., made an arrest over a reported assault after officers were called to the 600 block of Langworthy Crescent early Tuesday morning where they found an injured woman.

Police said at around 3 a.m., paramedics transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where she was treated for her injuries.

According to a written release from police, she was still in hospital Tuesday in stable condition.

Police said they learned that the woman's injuries were caused by an assault; they then reportedly identified a female suspect who was subsequently arrested.

Officers released the scene but police said they continue to investigate.

The accused and the victim knew each other, police said.