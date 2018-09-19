It was another busy summer for the Thunder Bay Airport with a total of nearly 600,000 passengers passing through as of August 31.

According to a written release on Wednesday from the Thunder Bay International Airport, the airport recorded a new high of 588,076 passengers — which is a 4.6 per cent increase from last year.

Thunder Bay Airport president and CEO, Ed Schmidtke, believes that an increase of capacity into Winnipeg from WestJet Encore along with travellers from northern communities have contributed significantly to the high number of passengers.

Officials are expecting volumes to stay strong until the end of the year with the upcoming Canadian Chamber of Commerce Annual General meeting and the early Sunwing start to the Cuba charter season.