1 dead after plane crash at Thunder Bay Airport

One person was killed after a plane crashed at the Thunder Bay Airport on Monday night.

In a written statement, airport president and chief executive officer Ed Schmidtke confirmed a twin-engine airplane crashed just after 9 p.m. ET, resulting in one fatality.

Schmidtke said the airport's operations specialists responded to the incident, along with Thunder Bay police, firefighters and paramedics.

The scene is being held for a Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation, Schmidtke added.

A spokesperson with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was aware an incident has occurred, and is investigating.

A number of flights into the airport from Toronto and Sioux Lookout, Ont., were either cancelled or diverted as a result of the airport closure on Monday night.

A Facebook post from Wasaya Airways said it cancelled one flight from Sioux Lookout, resulting in 37 passengers stranded in the northern town. At least two Air Canada flights from Toronto that were scheduled to land in Thunder Bay were re-routed after takeoff.

Just before nightfall, social media was filled with images showing a line of flames streaked across the runway with heavy smoke rising into the sky.

In the statement, Schmidtke did not provide any information about when flights will resume.