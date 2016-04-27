The 46th annual Folklore Festival is back again in Thunder Bay, Ont., this weekend with dozens of food vendors, performers and exhibitors ready to show off their culture to northwestern Ontario.

"I think we are ready to go," Folklore Festival coordinator with the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, Michelle Lander said during an interview on the CBC's Superior Morning. "We have 18 [food vendors] and we have a mix of flavours. The mix of smells and aromas, I'm amazed that they all go together."

She said Island Spice will be one of the food vendors this year, as well as "all our favourites" including the Famous Tandoor Restaurant.

The weekend festival will also include all beer and wine from around the world, which participants can enjoy with food from all different countries.

According to Lander, the association has also welcomed a new group of performers this year.

"It's an explosion of your senses," Lander added, "We've invited a few additions. We have the St.Ignatius High School Rock of Ages. They are going to do a small version for us."

A dance floor will be opened for Saturday evening once again and an average of over 10,000 people are expected to the join the "jam-packed" festival this year.

"From the time you walk through the door ... you are greeted by a greeter from a different country, " Lander said, "and then you can explore the children's area, lots of exhibitors, food booth. It is a jam-packed, two days, around the world for $5."

The 46th annual Folklore Festival will take place on Saturday starting at 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort William Gardens.