One dead, one sent to hospital in mobile home fire Sunday in Thunder Bay

One person is dead and another was sent to hospital after a mobile home caught on fire on Sunday morning in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Officials from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said crews arrived at 18 Taylor Drive to find a mobile home on fire with flames coming from the front half of the building.

According to a written release on Monday, fire fighters were able to simultaneously attack the fire and search for trapped victims.

Two people were removed from the home and firefighters attempted to resuscitate the people who were in the building.

Fire crews said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while the second person was transported by paramedics to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Fire officials are investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Deputy Chief Greg Hankkio said at this point, it is not known if smoke alarms were working in the home, but properly installed alarms does help save lives as it gives people time to escape a fire.

"While it is not known if properly installed, working smoke alarms were in place at the time of the fire; it is known that they save lives."