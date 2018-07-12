Police seek two suspects on Thunder Bay, Ont., taxi robbery

Thunder Bay police are seeking two suspects after a taxi was robbed early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the corner of Cumberland and Clavet streets with reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Officers learned a driver with Roach's Taxi had picked up two men from Donato's Bakery on Court Street S. at about 3:15 a.m.

The two suspects asked to be dropped off at Court and Clavet streets. Once the cab arrived, the male passenger in the front seat demanded money from, and then assaulted, the driver.

The passenger in the back seat also demanded money.

The two suspects then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. They were last seen running west down Clavet Street, toward Court Street.

One suspect is described as being about five-foot-eight, and in his mid-to-late 20s. He wore a dark jacket.

The second suspect is described as being about six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or p3tips.com.