Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., search for two suspects in taxi robbery

Thunder Bay police are searching for two male suspects after a taxi driver was robbed earlier this month.

Police said the robbery occurred on Dec.19 at about 2 a.m. in the area of Walkover Street and Clarkson Avenue.

Police said the taxi driver had picked up one of the suspects in front of the Foundry on Red River Road, and the second at the corner of Red River Road and Court Street.

One of the suspects asked the driver to stop at a residence on Walkover Street, and when the cab arrived, the men robbed the driver of an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

They were last seen running south through the McDonald's drive-thru on Red River Road.

Both suspects are described as being in their early 20s with thin builds.

One suspect wore a black toque, black jacket with fur on the hood, grey shirt, light-coloured skinny or tight pants, and beige boots.



The second suspect had dark hair, and wore a black hooded jacket, black shoes and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.