Thunder Bay man arrested on charges of assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

A 40-year-old Thunder Bay man faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and stealing the vehicle.

Thunder Bay police said the incident happened early Friday morning.

Police said the cab picked up the suspect on Cumberland Street North, with the passenger requesting to be taken to an address across the city on Frederica Street West.

While en route, the man attacked and threatened the driver. The driver was able to escape, but the suspect proceeded to take the vehicle.

A police officer found the cab in a ditch on Amber Drive, with the accused in the process of attempting to leave on foot. The accused did not immediately comply with officers but was brought under control.

The accused is charged with assault, theft of a motor vehicle, uttering threats of death or bodily harm, and overcoming resistance to commission of an offence of bodily harm.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded into custody with a further appearance scheduled for early next week.