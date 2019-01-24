Police offers tips on how to 'recognize, reject, report' tax scams
As tax season approaches officers with the Ontario Provincial Police are reminding Canadians to be aware of tax scams with perpetrators claiming to be agents of the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA).
Here are three way to help you Recognize, Reject and Report CRA scams:
- Recognize it: The majority of these scams are communicated through phone calls, emails and text messages. Police said in all of the cases, the perpetrator claiming to be a CRA agent will attempt to gather personal information and intimidate you into providing financial payment. They might try to intimate you by claiming that the you owe money, that a lawsuit has been filed against you, or a warrant for your arrest has been issued by the police.
- Reject it: According to Police, CRA agents will never send you a text message, will never threaten you with arrest, and will never use abusive language. They will also never ask for payment through e-transfer, online currency such a bit coin, pre-paid credit cards or gift cards like iTunes. Hang up the phone, delete the email and text message if you encounter anything like this.
- Report it: If you believe you have been scammed, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or by visiting their website.