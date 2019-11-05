Two injured after suspected targeted attack in Thunder Bay hotel room

Two people were sent to hospital after an early Tuesday morning attack at a north-side Thunder Bay hotel that police suspect was a targeted incident.

Thunder Bay police said officers were called to the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street North just after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a possible assault.

Police said several individuals forcefully entered a room and assaulted two people inside. Weapons were involved, police added, but did not provide any further details.

The two victims were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with unknown injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

Officers with the police service's major crimes unit are investigating. A police statement said the incident is not believed to be random.