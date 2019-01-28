Preliminary inquiry set for two accused in 2019 murder of Tanya Andy in Thunder Bay

A preliminary inquiry for two people facing second-degree murder charges in Thunder Bay, in the death of Tanya Andy, has been scheduled for the summer.

Andy's body was found in March on a bike path in the County Fair area of the northwestern Ontario city.

Police later charged Patrick James Menson and Ashley Mary Potson over Andy's murder.

During a brief court proceeding on Monday, the matter was remanded until May, when a confirmation hearing will take place.

The hearing will give the Crown and defence the opportunity to confirm that they are ready for the preliminary inquiry, which has been scheduled for July.

The inquiry is expected to last seven days, court heard.