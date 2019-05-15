Kenora, Ont., marina first in northwestern Ontario to earn Blue Flag environmental award

A Kenora marina is being recognized for its environmentally-friendly operations with a prestigious international award.

Tall Pines Marina, located on Cameron Bay on Lake of the Woods, will fly the Blue Flag this summer, the first northwestern Ontario site to do so.

"Tall Pines Marina is proud to raise its first Blue Flag award on Lake of the Woods this summer," marina manager Leanne King said. "The award recognizes the hard work and commitment to excellence that our team has made."

The award was announced Wednesday. A flag raising ceremony will take place at Tall Pines later this summer.

"Tall Pines Marina is a world class facility, and this designation marks their commitment to environmental excellence, safety and sustainability," said Kelsey Scarfone, water programs manager with Environmental Defence, the organization which oversees the Blue Flag program in Canada.

"When you see a Blue Flag flying at a beach or marina, you know that it's clean, safe and sustainably managed," Scarfone said. "These world-class beaches and marinas have worked hard to achieve the standards set by this prestigious award, and we're proud to recognize that accomplishment today."

A site must meet a number of criteria in several categories — including water quality, environmental management, and environmental education and information — before being awarded a Blue Flag.

Environmental Defence said. that in total, 28 beaches and 12 marinas in Canada will fly the flag this summer.