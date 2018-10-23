Helpline for Indigenous women adds new feature to 'reach broader demographic'

A telephone helpline that supports and offers resources for Indigenous women in northern Ontario is launching a new text and chat feature on Tuesday.

Talk4Healing is a 24/7 helpline for Indigenous women who are going through various issues and circumstances such as escaping a violent relationship, financial turmoil, addiction and mental health challenges. It is offered in 14 Indigenous languages as well as English and it is a partnership between Beendigen and Ontario Native Women's Association (ONWA).

On Tuesday, officials from Talk4Healing launched a new feature that will help increase the ability to provide support for those in need across the province.

"Women now have a choice in how they connect with the helpline," Executive Director of Beendigen, Debra Vermette stated.

"A live, trained counsellor can talk with callers over the phone, text through mobile device, or chat via the Talk4Healing website's Live Chat, providing culturally sensitive crisis counselling, advice and support."

All chat, text and talk services with Talk4Healing is free, confidential and protected.

"Wherever you are, we're here for you," said Talk4Healing supervisor, Robin Haliuk. "This new technology will enable Talk4Healing to reach a broader demographic, including younger Indigenous women that have identified that they are more comfortable texting,"

Since its launch in October 2012, the helpline has received nearly 20,000 calls from northern communities and has helped Indigenous women through various issues.