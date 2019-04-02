Synergy North informs customers about 'unsolicited' calls, asks customers to call police

Officials with Synergy North, previously known as Thunder Bay Hydro and Kenora Hydro, are asking their customers to "report any or all suspicious behavior to police," after they received reports of "unsolicited customer calls."

In a written release on Tuesday, the utility informed customers that if they receive a phone call from a Thunder Bay Hydro representative asking for bill information, the call is fraudulent and not approved by the company.

The statement said references to the utility's past names — Thunder Bay Hydro and Kenora Hydro — are a key indicator that the call is illegitimate.

The single corporation became Synergy North when the two utilities merged on Jan. 1, 2019.