Lower hydro rates coming for Synergy North customers

Synergy North customers will soon be paying lower rates, at least temporarily.

The utility said Tuesday it will be charging residential and small business customers off-peak rates for the next 45 days. The change comes as part of the provincial response to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Synergy North said electricity rates will be frozen at 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour, which is the current off-peak rate (in contrast, mid-peak rates are 14.4 cents per kilowatt hour, and on-peak rates are 20.8 cents).

The change should save the average residential customer about $15 per month on their electricity bill, the company said.

In addition, Synergy North said the ban on disconnections has been extended to July 31, 2020.