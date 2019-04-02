Lower hydro rates coming for Synergy North customers
Synergy North customers will soon be paying lower rates, at least temporarily.
Customers will pay off-peak rates for the next 45 days, utility says
The utility said Tuesday it will be charging residential and small business customers off-peak rates for the next 45 days. The change comes as part of the provincial response to the global COVID-19 outbreak.
Synergy North said electricity rates will be frozen at 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour, which is the current off-peak rate (in contrast, mid-peak rates are 14.4 cents per kilowatt hour, and on-peak rates are 20.8 cents).
The change should save the average residential customer about $15 per month on their electricity bill, the company said.
In addition, Synergy North said the ban on disconnections has been extended to July 31, 2020.