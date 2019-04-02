New fund helps Synergy North customers save energy

A new, provincial program aims to help Synergy North customers save energy by providing energy-efficient home upgrades.

The AffordAbility Fund Program was launched this year, and is running through to December, said Christina Groulx, energy services advisor with Synergy North.

"As long as you are an account holder with a utility within the province, you qualify for this program," Groulx said. "Basically, it provides utility customers with free, energy-efficient product upgrades for their home."

Groulx said customers will be evaluated based on things like monthly and annual energy costs, household income, the number of people in the household, and the type of heat source they use.

The evaluation will determine which of the three levels a customer falls under.

The first level is an energy savings kit, which includes LED light bulbs, a smart power bar, faucet aerators, showerheads, a furnace whistle, LED nightlight, and a fridge thermometer.

Energy audits

The second level potentially includes new appliances like a fridge, freezer, washer, or dryer, as well as air conditioning units, dehumidifiers, and smart thermostats.

And the third level, which is available only to households with electric heaters, could include appliance upgrades, insulation, and weather stripping.

Levels two and three, Groulx said, require an energy audit at the home, which is also free.

"The auditor will recommend which products will be best-suited for an energy upgrade," Groulx said. "Then they'll make an appointment to come back, make the installation, and also remove the older appliances."

Groulx said the AffordAbililty Fund is open to the average utility customer, and is available to both homeowners and renters (low-income customers who apply will be referred to the Home Assistance Program).

"If we look at it realistically, there's a lot of households that can't just up and change all of their appliances all at once," she said. "This program is really here to just help those families kind of get an edge in that more energy-efficient lifestyle."

Groulx said the Afford Ability Fund will be available until December, and people can apply online at affordabilityfund.org, or by calling 1-855-494-3863.