2 accused in fatal assault in Thunder Bay now face first-degree murder charges

The two accused in an assault on Thunder Bay's south side last week, which led to the death of 18-year-old Austin Peter Robinson, are now facing first-degree murder charges.

The new charges against 19-year-old Cody Shaganash-Echum were sworn to during a court proceeding Wednesday morning. The charges include first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, as well as one count each of breaking and entering, and wearing a disguise with intent.

Shaganash-Echum is also facing a charge of aggravated assault, which was laid after the incident on Syndicate Avenue South last week, prior to the victim's death.

Police said Wednesday that Shaganash-Echum's co-accused, a 14-year-old male who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also facing new charges, including first-degree murder, breaking and entering, wearing a disguise with intent, and breach of undertaking.

The youth was also charged with aggravated assault last week.

The charges stem from an incident on Thursday, Jan. 9 in the 300 block of Syndicate Avenue South when police were called to the scene with reports of a break-and-enter in progress, and found footprints in the freshly-fallen snow, leading them to the two accused.

The 18-year-old victim was found inside the residence. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died over the weekend, police said.

The deceased has been identified by police as Austin Peter Robinson of Thunder Bay.

Police later located two other victims — a male and female, both 20 years old — who were also assaulted with a weapon inside the residence.

During his court appearance Wednesday, Shaganash-Echum was remanded into custody. He will next appear in court on Jan. 24.

The youth is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.