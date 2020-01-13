Syndicate Avenue assault victim dies, Thunder Bay police say

The victim in a recent aggravated assault on Thunder Bay's south side has died of his injuries, police said Monday.

The death of the 18-year-old male victim is now being treated as a homicide.

The assault occurred Thursday, Jan. 9. Officers were dispatched to a reported break-and-enter in the 300 block of Syndicate Avenue North just before 3 a.m.

Responding officers found footprints in the snow, which were suspected to be linked to the original call; following the prints, officers located and arrested two male suspects.

Further investigation led officers to discover the assault on the 18-year-old victim that had occurred inside the residence. The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said the victim passed away due to his injuries on the weekend. He's been identified as Austin Peter Robinson of Thunder Bay.

Police also said Monday that investigators have identified two other victims — a male and female, both 20 years old — who were also assaulted with a weapon inside the residence during the Jan. 9 incident.

Cody Echum, 19, of Thunder Bay, and a 14-year-old male who can't be named due to his age, were both initially charged with aggravated assault.

However, on Monday, Det. Insp. John Fennell said more charges are coming.

"We are working with the Crown's office now," Fennell said. "We are hoping to have those laid as soon as possible.

Both accused appeared in court Thursday, and were remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

A postmortem examination of the deceased will take place in Toronto, but Fennell said a date hasn't yet been set.