Accused in fatal Syndicate Avenue South assault due back in court this week

One of the two people accused in a fatal assault on Thunder Bay's south side earlier this month is due back in court this week.

Cody Shaganash-Echum and a 14-year-old male co-accused are each facing a number of charges, including first-degree murder, over the incident, which occurred Jan. 9 at a residence in the 200 block of Syndicate Avenue North.

During a brief court proceeding last week, Shaganash-Echum was remanded into custody. He'll next appear in court on Friday, when his matter is scheduled to be spoken to.

The 14-year-old can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The two accused were initially charged with aggravated assault. Police were called to the home at about 3 a.m. Jan. 9 with reports of a break-in.

The two accused were located nearby, and a male victim with life-threatening injuries was found inside the home.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died of those injuries. Police have identified the deceased as Austin Peter Robinson of Thunder Bay.

After Robinson's death, police charged Shaganash-Echum and the 14-year-old accused with first-degree murder.

Investigation also led police to identify two other victims, who were assaulted inside the home.

As a result of the investigation, Shaganash-Echum and his co-accused are also facing charges of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, and wearing a disguise with intent.