Sylvie Hauth 'very honoured' as she's sworn in as new police chief in Thunder Bay, Ont.

After the Thunder Bay Police Services Board announced its choice for the city's new police chief earlier this month, hundreds of residents in northwestern Ontario gathered on Tuesday at the waterfront as Sylvie Hauth officially took on her new role.

Board Chair, Jackie Dojack, made the announcement earlier this month, after the board hired a consulting firm to help them with their national search for a new chief.

"I'm thrilled [and] I'm very honoured," Hauth said, "I'm actually very humbled. I think it's finally hitting me today ... and I'm very excited to continue on the journey we've started as a service and continuing on."

Hauth has served two stints as Acting Chief of Police, most recently since April 2018. After a total of 25-years in the service, Hauth said she's always aspired to become a chief of police since the day she started.

"It's something based on my education, my upbringing, just who I am as a person and kind of how I do business," Hauth explained. "It's something that I had commented on 25 years ago, working as a cadet and everyone kinda chuckled ... but I'm honoured and quite pleased that today it's come to fruition."

On Tuesday at Mariner's Hall at Prince Arthur's Landing, board chair Jackie Dojack opened the officially ceremony with her thoughts on why the police board believed Hauth was the right candidate.

Hauth's family and friends, along with hundreds of residents in Thunder Bay watched as judge Elaine Burton officially swore in Hauth as the new Chief of Police.

With the recent municipal election, Hauth said her main priority is to create a new business plan for the Thunder Bay Police Services Board to give them "some direction."

"It's kinda getting our feet settled in with the new board," Hauth added. "Looking at a business plan, what our priorities are moving forward and then really setting the tone."

She said with two reports still outstanding — one from the OIPRD and the other from the OCPC — the board continues to be productive to see that the recommendations that have been made so far will come to fruition.