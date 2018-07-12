Thunder Bay man with sword arrested while driving impaired: police

A 38-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after being found driving impaired with a sword after allegedly threatening people with the weapon.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Moore Avenue just after 3 a.m. Sunday with reports of a man with a sword charging at people.

On the way there, police learned the man — who had also stated he was armed with a gun — had fled the area in a black pickup truck.

Officers soon saw a truck matching that description being driven erratically in the area of Belrose Road and John Street Road, and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Police said the accused eventually complied. He was ordered to exit the vehicle and arrested without further incident.

Inside the vehicle, police located and seized a sword.

During the arrest, police noticed signs of impairment, and the accused was taken to police headquarters for further evaluation. A breath test confirmed the man's blood alcohol concentration was over three times the legal limit.

The accused is facing charges of impaired driving, fleeing from police, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

He appeared in court Sunday, and was remanded into custody.