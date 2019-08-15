Thunder Bay police say a 26-year-old man is facing charges following a foot chase Wednesday night.

Police said a patrol officer on the city's south side received information from a citizen about a man who was swinging a baseball bat at passing vehicles in the 100 block of South May Street around midnight.

The officer proceeded to South May Street where he saw a shirtless man swinging a bat. When the officer approached, the man ran away. Other officers assisted in the foot pursuit, which took them through a building and down a fire escape before catching the man in a lane near Donald Street.

The man now faces charges of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and 2 counts of breach of probation.