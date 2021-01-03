Sweet North Bakery to open drive-thru in old Robin's building on Fort William Rd.

The owners of Thunder Bay's Sweet North Bakery say they plan to open a drive-thru location in the old Robin's Donuts building on Fort William Road – and they're hoping to open in February.

They also plan to open a production bakery this month, which will require hiring at least four staff, including professional bakers.

While many businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sweet North co-owner Erinn DeLorenzi said the company has been slowly growing since it opened in 2014. She said customer support during the pandemic has allowed them to carry on with expansion plans, with some changes.

Still, she said, it's a big move.

"When you're in business, you're taking risks every day no matter what," DeLorenzi said. "So, yes, it's a risky move for sure. But most business moves are, and we do feel like it's the right time."

The production bakery, which is slated to open on Macdonell Street, has been in the works for two years, she said. Most of the spending for the bakery happened prior to the pandemic.

But the drive-thru was something of a pivot caused by COVID-19, she said.

The building at 802 Fort William Road used to be home to a Robin's Donuts restaurant. (Google Streetview)

The bakery had previously opened a location in the Intercity Shopping Centre. That lease ended on Dec. 31, so DeLorenzi said she and her husband and co-owner, Kris, decided to close the location and focus on the former Robin's drive-thru.

"I think for some people, going through a drive-thru eases their anxiety about going into a public space during a pandemic, which is reasonable," she said. "So yes, we're trying our best to make our business more accessible and safe."

Opening at the former home of an iconic Thunder Bay brand is especially neat, she added.

"I went to Robin's Donuts with my dad probably far too often as a child," she said. "And as a teenager, I went to Robin's Donuts. So I have many memories of going to Robin's Donuts."

Sweet North has never completely closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, DeLorenzi said. It has remained open for take-out and curb-side pickup. Moreover, the business transformed its Court Street dining room into a retail store with an online presence, selling food, gifts, and branded merchandise.

Customers have gotten behind it, she said.

"We're just very grateful for that," DeLorenzi said. "That online store and the support from the city has kept us going. … So we're thankful that the city has supported us to the point where we can grow and we can offer more jobs and contribute more to our local economy."