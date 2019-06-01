Swedish people in northwestern Ontario are invited to gather this weekend for the fifth Swedish Party on Wheels road trip — and celebrate their rich heritage with food and music at the Pellatt Community Centre.

Sonja Lundstrom, the president of the Swedish Cultural Association of Manitoba, said the association is welcoming "all the Swedes" to celebrate their rich heritage with live music, entertainment and traditional food.

"[The Swedish people] went any place they could find meaningful work, and they enjoyed being in the rocks, water and trees, and they became invisible," Lundstrom explained on CBC's Superior Morning. "So we in the Swedish Cultural Association decided we're going to go find those Swedes in the woodpile and bring us all together."

Along with exhibits and displays of stories from those who settled in Kenora, Lundstrom said there will also be a parade on the afternoon of June 1, along with lunch and a special tribute to the Swedish people in the region.

"We're going to be singing our ... national anthem, and we're going to be enjoying our Swedish food," she added. "This time, it's the mid-summer food, with our herrings. We've made the herrings with our special fresh potatoes and chives out of the garden, with lots of sour cream and with our meatballs and coleslaw."

The Saturday event will feature live entertainment and traditional Swedish food, according to Sonja Lundstrom, the president of the Swedish Cultural Association of Manitoba, (Sonja Lundstrom/Submitted)

She said people from across Canada are attending the Saturday event, including guests from Edmonton, Calgary and Sioux Lookout.

Tickets to the morning event are already sold out. However, anyone is welcome to attend the free afternoon event, which takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m, featuring ring dances around the Maypole, and entertainment from the Young Scandia Folk dancers from Winnipeg.

More information on the Culture and Heritage Days in Kenora can be found on their Facebook page.