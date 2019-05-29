Loaded handgun seized after reported fight on city's south side, says Thunder Bay police
Officers were called to the 100 block of Heron Street Tuesday
Three people in Thunder Bay have been arrested after officers were called to a reported fight on the city's south side where one person was believed to have a loaded handgun, according to city police.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said officers were called to a laneway in the 100 block of Heron Street, but before officers arrived, the suspects drove off in a black pick-up truck.
According to a written release on Wednesday, officers spotted the suspects minutes later in the Tim Horton's drive-through on May Street North and contained the area.
The three occupants of the truck were arrested and officers found a live round of ammunition on one of the passengers, police said.
Meanwhile, police said they received another report from an area resident who said they located a handgun outside of their home a short distance away from where the fight took place.
Officers then seized a loaded firearm with a live round in the chamber, police said.
After an investigation, police said they also seized Xanax and suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of about $4,800, as well as about $2,265 in cash from inside the truck.
A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old male — both from Toronto — have been charged with multiple offences including possession of a weapon and property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Police said a 21-year-old woman from Ajax, Ont., was also charged with offences including possession of a scheduled substance and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.
All three were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.