Three people in Thunder Bay have been arrested after officers were called to a reported fight on the city's south side where one person was believed to have a loaded handgun, according to city police.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said officers were called to a laneway in the 100 block of Heron Street, but before officers arrived, the suspects drove off in a black pick-up truck.

According to a written release on Wednesday, officers spotted the suspects minutes later in the Tim Horton's drive-through on May Street North and contained the area.

The three occupants of the truck were arrested and officers found a live round of ammunition on one of the passengers, police said.

Meanwhile, police said they received another report from an area resident who said they located a handgun outside of their home a short distance away from where the fight took place.

Officers then seized a loaded firearm with a live round in the chamber, police said.

After an investigation, police said they also seized Xanax and suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of about $4,800, as well as about $2,265 in cash from inside the truck.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old male — both from Toronto — have been charged with multiple offences including possession of a weapon and property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said a 21-year-old woman from Ajax, Ont., was also charged with offences including possession of a scheduled substance and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

All three were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.