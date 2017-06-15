Police seek public assistance as they investigate suspicious people who approached 10-year-old boy

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking the public's help as they search for two suspicious people who approached a 10-year-old boy on Friday.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. as the boy was playing hockey in a driveway on Cuthbertson Place. Police said a vehicle travelling eastbound from South Selkirk Street approached him.

The vehicle was driven by a male, and had a female passenger in the back.

The female spoke to the boy, asking him about personal details. The boy fled back into his home.

The vehicle was last seen pulling a U-turn, heading back westbound, and then turning north into a laneway at Cuthbertson Place and South Selkirk Street.

The vehicle is believed to have been off-white, yellow, or beige in colour.

The female passenger is believed to be in her 20s. She has a thin build, and was wearing a black hat or toque, and a beige sweater.

The male driver is described as having a thin build, and being in his 30s. He was wearing a grey baseball cap and large sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or p3tips.com.