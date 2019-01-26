OPP investigate after unknown male approaches child in Long Lake #58

Greenstone OPP are investigating after an unknown male approached a child in Long Lake #58 last month.

Police said the incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2018, near the community's general store.

The child was walking on Wolf Street, near the intersection of Otter Road, when a man driving a dark-coloured pickup truck slowed down and engaged in conversation with the child.

The child ran away and reported the incident to an adult, who called police.

OPP said surveillance video that includes images of the pickup truck has been obtained by investigators, and police are seeking assistance from anyone who may be able to help identify the male driver or the vehicle.

The driver is described as being 50-60 years old, with a medium build. He was wearing dark pants and a blue sweatshirt.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Ford F350, or a similar model, with running boards, and chrome rails on the truck bed. The truck also had orange lights above the front windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.