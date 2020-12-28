Treaty Three Police, OPP investigate suspicious death in Couchiching First Nation
Treaty Three Police, with assistance from Rainy River OPP, are investigating a suspicious death in Couchiching First Nation.
Police said officers and Rainy River District EMS paramedics were dispatched to a residence on Rainy Lake Boulevard in the community on Dec. 25, with reports of a domestic assault with a weapon.
Three victims with superficial injuries were found at the scene, as was an unresponsive 41-year-old man, police said. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have identified the deceased as Randall Morrison of Big Grassy First Nation.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place in Toronto this week, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.